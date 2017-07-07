CityScape hosting a Christmas in July edition of City Lights Movie Nights

Christmas won’t be here for another five months. But for CityScape Phoenix, they are celebrating the holiday early to beat the summer heat.



CityScape will be hosting a Christmas edition to their 'City Lights Movie Nights' event on July 14 in Downtown Phoenix. It starts at 7 p.m.

The event will feature piles of real snow, a giant snow slide and a screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Santa Claus will be making a special appearance during this event.



According to CityScape, their movie nights bring 1,200 guests each month.

The public is invited to bring their picnic blankets and chairs during the event.

For more information, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.