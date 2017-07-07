Man in critical condition after crash injures 3

Three people were injured, including a man in critical condition, after a crash in Scottsdale late Thursday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three people were injured, including a man in critical condition, after a crash in Scottsdale late Thursday night.

Firefighters reported the crash just before 11 p.m. near 68th Street and Bell Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

All three people were transported to a hospital. A 40-year-old man was in critical condition. A 23-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and a 25-year-old man suffered minor injuries, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.