Supertanker gains support

More than 240,000 acres have been engulfed by flames in Arizona this year. Some state representatives are looking at the best way to battle these fires and one answer is the Global Supertanker.

Its a 747 converted into the largest fire bomber in the world. It can drop nearly 20,000 gallons of water or retardant in one go. However, its only certified to fight fires in California and Colorado.

The company says it has been going through a certification process with the U.S. Forest Service for some time and that they are ready to battle more fires across the US.

Arizona 9th District Rep. Kyrsten Sinema says its time to get this massive fire bomber online.

"The supertanker has already gone through that process and applied for the certification and they've met the requirements," Sinema said.

Next week, the Sinema says she is meeting with the U.S. Forest Service to find out what the hold up is.

"I just don't understand why the Forest Service isn't using this amazing tool."

Sen. Jeff Flake's has also chimed in and also wondering why the Supertanker isn't already fighting fires here in Arizona.

"I have been in contact with the U.S. Forest Service regarding the status of the Global Super Tanker certification. If it turns out that bureaucratic red tape is holding back a potential tool, that would be unacceptable."

