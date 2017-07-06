Valley toddler loses part of his hand to antibiotic-resistant bacteria

What looked like a bug bite turned into something so much worse. Now, a Phoenix toddler is missing part of his hand.

On Father’s Day, 16-month-old Michael Reihle and his family went to a local water park where they believe he picked up MRSA, an antibiotic resistant, hard-to-treat bacteria.

"To us, it looked like maybe he had been outside and got bit by a simple mosquito," said Joseph Reihle, the boy’s father.

A day later, it was getting worse. They took him to a doctor.

"They gave us some antibiotics thinking it was a bug bite and it didn't work," said Joseph.

The bump turned into a painful blister. After a second trip to the doctor, finally it was diagnosed.

"We hadn't heard of it prior to this event happening," said Joseph.

But the damage had been done. Michael needed two surgeries.

“They had to take a small piece of his palm muscle out because it was totally basically gone," said Joseph.

Now, they have a message for other families.

"I wouldn't wish any family any parents to go through what we went through,” said Joseph.

“That's why we want to spread his story, we want it to be out there so other parents can know, take something that looks as small as a bug bite a little more serious than typical, especially if you see within 24 hours that it does not go down any."

The MRSA is gone now and Michael will likely have a scar his whole life, but he should have full use of his hand.

