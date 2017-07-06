Watch out for more rattlesnakes when the monsoon hits

Rattlesnakes like water. Something Rondone found out the hard way after finding one of the rattlesnakes slithering to her backyard water feature. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A close call for one north Scottsdale woman and her two tiny dogs has her warning others about rattlesnakes, and what attracts the reptiles to your yard.

Alison Rondone said she found two rattlesnakes in her backyard Wednesday – one in the morning and the other in the evening.

It’s the fifth one she’s seen on her property since March.

Now she’s scrambling to make changes to make her property less attractive to snakes.

“Before that I averaged about one per year. This is not normal,” she said. “This is much more activity than I've experienced so far in the four years that I've been here.”

She called Bryan Hughes with Rattlesnake Solutions to remove and relocate them. He later told her the female snakes she discovered were pregnant. It’s almost that time of year where they give live birth.

“If we didn't find them yesterday, there would've been a bunch of baby rattlesnakes crawling around here very shortly,” said Hughes.

Experts say rattlesnakes like the heat, but can’t take these extremely hot temperatures.

“Reptiles are cold blooded,” he explained. “They like heat, but too much heat can kill them.”

“Right now, the ground temperature to a snake is beyond lethal. They do anything they can do stay cool,” said Hughes.

He explained that’s why he sees more rattlesnake activity when the monsoon rain comes and puddles in your yard. Rattlesnakes like water. Something Rondone found out the hard way after finding one of the rattlesnakes slithering to her backyard water feature.

“I'm letting it (water feature) evaporate it at this point. I'm going to have to remove it because it's too attractive (to snakes).”

“Water features like fountains that are very common, swimming pools that aren't maintained, leaky hoses, those are things that are going to bring snakes in,” reinforced Hughes.

He suggested the best ways to prevent your yard from becoming a rattlesnake haven include clearing brush and clutter from your yard and not putting food on the ground.

“If you're laying out food for rabbits and birds, those are things snakes are also going to find appealing too so they're going to come in too,” he said. “If you attract rodents, you're going to attract snakes too.”

If you encounter a rattlesnake, experts say it’s best to leave it alone and walk away from it to prevent any injuries.

