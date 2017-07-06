Casa Grande PD release sexual assault suspect sketch

The crime happened early Thursday morning at the Quality Inn Hotel near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road. (Source: Casa Grande Police Department)

The suspect is described a Hispanic man, early to mid-30s, 5'5" to 5'11", with a thin build, black hair and a black mustache. (Source: Casa Grande Police Department)

Police said this man sexually assaulted a woman in a Casa Grande hotel. (Source: Casa Grande Police Department)

The Case Grande Police Department is looking for a man they said sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday evening.

The crime happened early Thursday morning at the Quality Inn Hotel near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.

Police said the man entered the hotel room of a 35-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her. The victim didn't know the suspect and called the police once he left, detectives said.

The suspect is described a Hispanic man, early to mid-30s, 5'5" to 5'11", with a thin build, black hair and a black mustache. He was seen wearing a blue button-down work shirt, a white undershirt and dark jeans. The victim said he had a deep voice.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Casa Grande Police Department at (520) 421-8700 or Detective M. Duran at (520) 421-8711 ext. 6053. Citizens are also encouraged to report anonymously by calling Silent Witness at (520) 836-2100.

#CGPD seeks public assistance in identifying Sexual Assault suspect https://t.co/HvPP366Un1 (520) 421-8700 if you have any info pic.twitter.com/eCUDcaOTMj — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) July 7, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.