Cardinals' star coaches up Valley youth

Johnson became a father during the off season and is doing his best to be a great father. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Training camp starts in two weeks.

Cardinals All-Pro running back David Johnson could be anywhere in the world right now, relaxing. Johnson was having plenty of fun on Thursday, working with Hyundai to hold a youth football clinic at the Arizona Sports Complex.

"Anytime I get the opportunity to come out and to be inspirational to kids,” said Johnson, “that means a lot to me.”

It’s been a busy offseason for Johnson.

He started by rehabbing a knee injury that had Cardinals fans holding their breath in Los Angeles during the final week of the regular season. Johnson’s knee bent awkwardly in the first quarter and he was carted off the field. Johnson says he was almost back to full strength within a month.

“As I’m laying there, obviously the worst is going through my head, torn ACL or something like that,” said Johnson, who finished 121 receiving yards from becoming the third player in NFL history to gain 1,000 rushing and receiving yards. “Eventually, I started calming down and the trainers came out and did a physical test, moving the knee. They said everything was intact”

Rehab wasn’t the only thing Johnson spent his offseason doing. He and his wife, Meghan, welcomed their first son days after the Rams game. I asked Johnson if 5-month-old David Jr. had the early look of a running back.

“He’s jumping around moving his legs a lot, getting a lot more squirmy,” said Johnson, a first-time father. “I think he’s ready to be a running back. I’m trying to be there as much as I can, see every milestone.”

David Jr. isn’t the only kid who’s watching his dad’s every move.

“We have so many kids who look up to us as role models,” said Johnson, “to show them that life is what you make it. There will be tough times. There will be hard times. But you can definitely get through it.”

Johnson’s story is well chronicled. He’s a triplet and his mom, Regina, raised six kids as a single mother. She struggled to put food on the table and Johnson moved around as a kid as his mom battled drugs and alcohol. Johnson looks back now and says he’s glad it happened because his mom’s struggle helped him find his faith.

Heading into his third season, Johnson will try to top his NFL record of 15 straight games with 100 or more yards from scrimmage. The Cardinals report to camp on July 21.

