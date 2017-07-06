Caretaker Pays it Forward to Valley nurse caring for dying husband

"I want her to know that no one should ever have to battle cancer alone, and we're all here for her," said Papion. (Source: CBS 5)

A devoted husband, loving dad and proud grandfather is how family and friends describe Ray Waters.

"Very generous," said Waters' wife Allison. "Very good-hearted. He's the type of person that would go out of his way to help other people."

But the Glendale man's picture perfect life took a tragic turn a few years ago when the Valley auto mechanic was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor.

Ray is now bed-ridden following a number of surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

Allison, who's a maternity nurse, has been forced to take a leave of absence from work to take care of her husband.

"It felt like we were going to be young forever - working hard - always working - then this," said Allison. "He'd work 24/7, and seven days a week in his shop then, bam, it all stopped."

Yet, despite the hardships the Waters have faced, Allison still finds time to make blankets and bibs for the young moms she took care of at the hospital.

"You treat the patients as you would want your own family treated," said Allison. "That's just the way it is."

Millie Papion has seen what the Waters have been through, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the family.

"I noticed she's making bibs and blankets at the foot of her dying husband's bed, and it really broke my heart that she would be able to give to the community and go above and beyond in her job, knowing her husband is dying right next to her," said Pepion.

Pepion went to the Waters' home to surprise the family.

"Ray will tell you what an amazing woman Allison is and how she continues to care for him and her patients with a smile on her face," said Papion. "I can tell you the strength I've witnessed, and her yearning to give back to the community that she is proud to be a part of. On behalf of myself and CBS 5, we want to Pay it Forward to you with $500."

"I want her to know that no one should ever have to battle cancer alone, and we're all here for her," added Papion.

