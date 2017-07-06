Health agency: Flu lingering in Arizona longer than usual

Arizona health officials say the flu is lingering in the state longer than usual.

The Department of Health Services says the state had nearly 1,300 laboratory-confirmed cases in June, compared with 200 typically.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2017-2018 flu season are underway. The department says composition for the next flu season's vaccine has been finalized and will be available in the fall.

