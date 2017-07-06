Stats show hundreds of close calls with wrong-way drivers

Knoll says he never expected it would record a car coming right at him. (Source: Kelly Knoll)

DPS statistics show Valley motorists are experiencing many close calls with wrong-way drivers, and the encounters do not always end with a collision.

This year, troopers have responded to 879 calls of wrong-way drivers. There have been 18 crashes, some of them fatal.

Kelly Knoll is sharing dramatic dashcam video showing his vehicle swerve out of the way of a wrong-way driver on Loop 202. It happened in the early hours of the July Fourth holiday.

“I see these lights, looked like headlights,” says Knoll. “I thought maybe they're on the other side of the freeway. Quickly I learned they were not,” says Knoll.

Knoll installed the dashcam back in September when he began driving for Uber. He says he never expected it would record a car coming right at him.

“Had I slowed down or had I swerved too soon or too late it would have been a totally different story,” says Knoll.

Troopers were unable to find the wrong-way driver. DPS says drivers are sometimes able to turn around on the freeway or exit before troopers can track them down.

Knoll says he wants to teach other drivers the importance of being aware of their surroundings. He also wants the driver who almost hit him to learn a very important lesson.

“Hopefully this doesn’t happen to them again,” says Knoll. “Or they won't do this again,”

