Valley woman suffers gruesome knee injury at Wimbledon

Romania's Sorana Cirstea returns to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their Women's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States returns to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their Women's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

American wild-card entry Bethanie Mattek-Sands injured her right knee during a point and retired from her second-round match at Wimbledon.

Moving up toward the net in the opening game of the third set against Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Mattek-Sands slipped and fell. She immediately clutched her right knee. She could be heard screaming, "Please help me!" as she was on the ground waiting for paramedics.

Mattek-Sands stayed down in the middle of Court 17 and was attended to by medical personnel.

She was taken off the court in a stretch and driven to the hospital.

Mattek-Sands lives in Phoenix.

The 32-year-old Mattek-Sands is ranked No. 1 in women’s doubles. She and her partner, Lucie Safarova, have won three consecutive Grand Slam doubles titles, including at the French Open last month.

Just a devastating scene at Wimbledon as Bethanie Mattek-Sands goes down with an injury. pic.twitter.com/kqY6wQAcbS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 6, 2017

Awful scene on Ct 17 where Bethanie Mattek-Sands has fallen near the net. A stretcher is out to help her. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fvHnAoO1PC — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 6, 2017

Tough to hear Sorana Cirstea describe the scenes on court after Bethanie Mattek-Sands’ horrific injury. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FAwWcmteLv — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 6, 2017

From the AELTC re Bethanie Mattek-Sands: It is an acute knee injury and she has gone straight to hospital. #Wimbledon — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 6, 2017

Lucie Safarova in tears, seeing her doubles partner and now close friend Bethanie Mattek-Sands, still being tended to. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mTkJVqDXe3 — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) July 6, 2017

The crowd's faces say it all, in real concern for Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Just painful to witness, with her knee surgeries #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BSh3KGzT4P — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) July 6, 2017

That Bethanie Mattek-Sands moment of pain is just horrific there #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Phd2TcbU9i — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) July 6, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.