Mom accused of leaving teen with 'drug paraphernalia readily available' held without bail

A Phoenix mom is being held without bail after allegedly leaving her 14-year-old son alone in a “hotel room with drug paraphernalia readily available,” according to court paperwork.

Police arrested Karen Louise Belzner, 45, Wednesday at the Days Inn near Bell and El Mirage roads in Surprise.

A maid who had gone into the room to clean it was the one who sounded the alarm. She said the teen was alone and let her in.

“As she started her duties in the rear room, in plain view on a night stand [sic] near the bed, she observed a small clear plastic bag with a clear crystal substance and a straw,” according to the arresting officer's probable cause statement. “She recognized the items as drug paraphernalia, left the room and contacted the police.”

Police did a welfare check and found the items the maid described, as well as “a clear glass used pipe with residue.”

The police contacted the Department of Child Safety, which took custody of the teen.

Belzner showed up at the room with a man named Scott Lynn Shields. Police arrested both for alleged child abuse.

“Karen and Scott both with criminal negligence left [minor’s name deleted] for an extended period of time in the hotel room with drug paraphernalia readily available placing his health at risk,” reads Belzner’s court paperwork. “Karen admitted to knowing Scott uses meth and knew he had the items.”

The nature of the relationship between Belzner and Shields is not clear from the court paperwork.

Because Belzner was already out on felony release, according to those court document, she was not eligible for bail. She’s accused of drug use and possession, as well as shoplifting. Those charges stem from a May 16 crime.

Belzner is due back in court for a status conference on July 12 followed by a preliminary hearing on July 14.

