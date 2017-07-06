Police arrest 5 at Sen. Flake's Phoenix office

Police arrested five opponents of the Republican-backed health care bill outside of Sen. Jeff Flake's Phoenix office as protests continued for the second day in a row.

Over the past 48 hours, 12 people have been arrested at the GOP senator's offices in Phoenix and Tucson as activists try pressuring Flake to vote against the proposed healthcare legislation.

"Jeff Flake arrests grandmas," Cindy Gains, 62, yelled from the back of a police car after her arrest.

Gains and nearly two dozen other protesters were denied access to Flake's office on Thursday because the doors to the building were locked.

All but five left after police threatened to arrest anyone who did not leave. Police then kicked the media off the property before arresting the remaining protesters.

On Friday, The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the names and the mugshots of the five people arrested.

They have been identified as the following:

A police spokesman said they will be cited for trespassing.

Flake was unavailable for comment but issued a statement saying he planned to base his health care vote on two principals.

"The first is that the legislation needs to ensure that those who currently have coverage do not have the rug pulled out from under them," he said. "The second is that the Senate must agree on a solution that is fiscally sustainable."

