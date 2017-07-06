Driver accused of killing man in crossover crash in June arrested

We’re finally getting our first look at the man who was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on, killing that driver.

According to court paperwork Xavier Evinaldo Mejia, who also goes by the name Xavier Mejia-Najera, admitted to police that he drank beer less than three hours before the deadly crash, which happened the morning of Saturday, June 24 at 75th Avenue and Crittenden. He also said he had taken “sleeping medication.”

The arresting officer wrote in the probable cause of arrest statement that Mejia “was witnessed by [name deleted] driving poorly.”

“Xavier crossed over three northbound lanes of traffic, the middle left turn lane and into the curb lane of southbound traffic and collided headon [sic] with a southbound vehicle,” that statement reads.

Both he and the other driver, Juan Guerrero-Mancera, 51, were air-lifted to the hospital where Guerrero-Mancera later died.

Mejia, 20, was in the hospital until Wednesday, when he reportedly checked himself out against medical advice.

Police were alerted and arrested Mejia at his Phoenix home. He appears to be wearing a neck brace in his mugshot.

“It was believed by a the [sic] reporting person that Xavier was planning to leave to Mexico,” according to court paperwork.

According to the arresting officer, Mejia offered some information after being read his Miranda rights.

“He admitted to being the driver and smoking weed,” the probable cause statement reads.

The “certified drug recognition expert” who spoke with Mejia at the hospital shortly after the crash suspected as much. According to court paperwork, the expert said Mejia exhibited several “signs and symptoms … consistent with a central nervous system depressant and cannabis impairment.”

A toxicology screen revealed the presence of both in Mejia’s system.

Mejia could be facing felony charges of aggravated assault, endangerment and reckless manslaughter.

If he posts his secured appearance bond of $75,000, Mejia will be subject to electronic monitoring. His next court date is a status conference on July 13 followed by a preliminary hearing on July 17.

