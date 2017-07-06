Mesa homeowner says she was ripped off by house painter

According to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, Eric Charest has been convicted and fined before for contracting without a license. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Mesa woman says a guy named Eric Charest and his son came out to her house and quickly drew up a sloppy, handwritten estimate for $1,400 to paint her home and block wall. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Karen Gregory says her Mesa home has nice curb appeal. But, she also says it's time for some updating. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Karen Gregory says her Mesa home has nice curb appeal. But, she also says it's time for some updating.

”I was excited about getting the house painted,” Gregory told 3 On Your Side. “And then, it became a nightmare."

That nightmare started back in January when she came across an ad on Facebook. It was for an unlicensed painting company that claimed it was giving free paint estimates for a limited time only.

"Affordable Paint Pros was the name of the company," Gregory said.

The Mesa woman says a guy named Eric Charest and his son came out to her house and quickly drew up a sloppy, handwritten estimate for $1,400 to paint her home and block wall. She says they then demanded $700 upfront to get her job started.

"So, when they were out here to give the appraisal, I kept saying, 'Man, I'm so fearful that you're going to rip me off. And they were like, ‘No, no way ma'am. We're not going to rip you off. We're actually from Michigan too,' which is where I'm originally from."

So, Gregory gave a $700 check to Eric Charest who immediately cashed the check. After 3 long months, he finally showed back up to power wash Gregory’s house. But after that, she says he vanished with all that money and never painted anything.

So, she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I contacted Gary Harper because I needed the assistance and I didn't know where else to turn to," Gregory said.

3 On Your Side discovered Charest operates out of a large, rural property in Apache Junction.

When we arrived, we knew we were in the right place when we saw an ad on the back of a trailer. That advertisement was identical to the one posted on Facebook.

We also discovered dozens of paint cans that have been out so long, they were covered in rust. And, a quick scan of the messy property showed dozens of paint buckets and paint supplies.

No one ever came out to talk to us, so we left 3 On Your Side business cards in numerous locations and Charest eventually called 3 On Your Side back. However, he didn't give any solid reasons for failing to paint Karen's house.

"I paint hundreds of houses. I have police officers that are my clients. I don't f**** rip people off,” Charest said. ”It's just ridiculous, you know?"

He went on to say that he would return the money, but that it could take several months.

According to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, Eric Charest has been convicted and fined before for contracting without a license.

Gregory says she wishes she would have done a little more research before handing over so much money.

"I will never, ever hire anybody off Facebook and that's for sure. And I'll also make sure they are licensed and professional because I can't trust anybody anymore. I have been burned and I will never be burned again," Gregory told 3 On Your Side.

By the way, a criminal complaint has been filed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. The agency investigates unlicensed contractors and is pretty good about pursuing charges and cracking down on them.

In this case, I’ll let you know what happens in a follow up report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.