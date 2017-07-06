Phoenix woman convicted in cousin's death eligible for death penalty

Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen. left, was convicted of killing her little cousin, Ame Deal, in 2011. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

Sammantha Allen, the Phoenix woman who was convicted in the 2011 death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, is eligible for the death penalty, according to the Superior Court of Arizona.

On June 26, Allen was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse and three counts of child abuse.

[READ MORE: Phoenix woman found guilty in death of girl locked in box]

Vincent Funari, public information officer for the Superior Court of Arizona said the jury found aggravating factors to the case which means she will be eligible for the death penalty.

[RELATED: Woman faces trial in death of girl who was locked in a box]

In July 2011, Allen locked Deal in a plastic storage box outside in the 100 degree heat to punish her for taking ice pops without permission. She was left in the box overnight and suffocated.

[RELATED: 'Hide-and-seek' death ruled a homicide; 4 arrested (July 28, 2011)]

The jury will decide in the penalty phase which is set for July 10.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Child locked in box trial]

Note: We've updated the headline of this story to correctly reflect the relationship between Sammantha Allen and Ame Deal

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.