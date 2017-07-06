1 man dead after collision closes westbound I-10 in Tonopah

The male semi-truck driver was sent to the hospital with breathing problems and his passenger was uninjured in the accident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man is dead after a collision involving a semi-truck and pickup truck closed westbound Interstate 10 for several hours in Tonopah.

The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on the I-10 near 339th Avenue.

A middle-aged man in a pickup truck was ejected from his vehicle when a semi-truck rear-ended him. The pickup truck erupted into flames after the collision.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety located a dead body near the pickup truck and determined the body was the driver of the pickup truck.

The male semi-truck driver was sent to the hospital with breathing problems and his passenger was uninjured in the accident.

Westbound I-10 was shut down for several hours while DPS and fire officials investigated the scene.

One lane was reopened on the I-10 around 4:25 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transporation.

DPS said they did not know when I-10 will fully reopen but expected the clean-up to take another hour.

Westbound I-10 was fully reopened around 9:40 a.m., according to ADOT.

