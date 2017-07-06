1 critical, 2 others in serious condition after shooting in west Phoenix

Phoenix police said they do not know the relationship between the victims or the suspect at this time. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three adults were rushed to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in west Phoenix late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 71st Avenue and Indian School Road.

All three victims, a 31-year-old male, a 52-year-old female and a 27-year-old female, were initially in critical condition, according to Capt. Rob McDade with Phoenix fire.

However, Phoenix police said one of the females suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are in serious condition.

Phoenix police said a man and two women were in an apartment when they heard a knock at the door. After opening the door, two men and woman got into an argument with the three victims.

The three victims proceeded to shut the door, leading to one of the male suspects opening fire and striking all three victims inside the apartment.

One of the suspects, a 26-year-old man, was detained by police after hiding in a nearby apartment.

Little information is available on the other suspects' descriptions but police believe one is a black female in her 20s and the other is a white male in his 20s.

Indian School Road was blocked off between 71st Avenue and 73rd Avenue while police investigated.

The apartment complex is still closed off at all exits as police investigate the shooting.

