Gun sales increasing among women

Gun ownership across the country has been growing.

According to the National Rifle Association, 13,000 women participated in target instructional shooting courses in 2014.

That might not sound like a lot but compared to just 500 in 2000, it's a major increase.

Here in Arizona, some local shops have noticed the face of the buyer is drastically changing.

At Arizona Arms, LLC in Chandler, Mike Reber said women are making up a greater part of his sales which he says is about 25 percent women and he expects that to increase.

"Women want something for self-defense that they can use when they feel threatened and it needs to be something they can react to without thinking," Reber said.

