Caught on camera: Close call with wrong-way driver

Knoll was heading east on the Loop 202 when he spotted a driver going the wrong way. (Source: Kelly Knoll)

A man just missed hitting a wrong-way driver in the East Valley and it was caught on camera.

Kelly Knoll said he was driving eastbound on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near Dobson in the left lane around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when he saw headlights coming right toward him.

He was able to get out of the way just in the nick of time. He said he's lucky he wasn't killed.

The incident was recorded on his dash cam.

The Department of Public Safety said they got calls about the driver, but never found the car.

