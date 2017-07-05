Residents near Goodwin Fire burn area worry about flooding

Dozens of people showed up for a meeting about the flooding danger around the Goodwin fire area. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of people showed up for a meeting about the flooding danger around the Goodwin fire area. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Goodwin Fire is 93 percent contained, but the residents who live nearby are now worried about flooding with imminent rain.

"It runs mainly in the wintertime now," said Monty Soto, speaking of Big Bug Creek in Mayer.

The creek is a known watershed near the burn area. Soto's great uncle purchased his property, which butts up to the creek, back in the 1960s.

"When he passed away, my grandparents had it, and then my mom, and I bought it from her," he said.

Now, he's raising his own family here. Last week, the Goodwin Fire forced them to evacuate.

"There were just flames probably 10 feet high, and they were coming straight towards us," Soto said.

Today, a new worry – flooding from impending monsoons. Soto remembers the flooding near the Yarnell Hill fire scar four years ago.

"When it does flood, it brings so much of that ash and everything else and it's almost like a mudslide," he said.

His animals are yards away from the creek.

"I'm just more worried about it backing up and getting onto my property," he said.

Soto attended a public meeting in Mayer, where officials warned residents about the potential floods. The Mayer interim fire chief said they would pre-position trucks when the area starts to get rain.

Soto said he hopes mother nature spares them the destruction that could rain down again.

"I don't really know what to do right now, we're just so busy trying to clean up the house," he said.

People are encouraged to get sandbags and flood insurance, as well as sign up for the emergency alert system with the county. To do so, click here.

