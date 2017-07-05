Some Prescott Country Club residents evacuated needlessly

DEWEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Yavapai County sheriff's officials say it was user error that resulted in some Prescott Country Club residents receiving notices to evacuate, as the Goodwin Fire burned out of control last week.

"There were quite a few people moving out of here," said Emelia Boak, who lives in the Dewey subdivision whose residents received the notification.

Boak said several of her neighbors signed up for the notifications through their cell phones. Last Wednesday, the area was already under a pre-evacuation notice, when some of the neighbors told her the evacuation order had come across their phones.

"I got on the phone with my husband and said, 'Get home because we've got to get our stuff packed and ready,'" said Boak.

A spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office told CBS 5 Investigates the order was not a mistake. But it was not meant for that subdivision.

"We never sent a directed message to the Prescott County Club. Those who activated the mobile application and did not specify a notification radius, may have received a message due cell phone tower proximity i.e. a location base alert," wrote Dwight D'Evelyn, who is the media relations coordinator with YCSO.

D'Evelyn stated that the county used the Code Red Emergency Notification System, which he credits with helping to keep residents informed during the emergency. He pointed out that no civilians were injured during the fire.

Boak said neither she, nor her neighbors were upset about the unnecessary evacuation order.

"We're grateful that we didn't have to (evacuate.) And I'm happy that a lot of people are back in their homes and if anything, they should be grateful that they had a home to come back to," said Boak.

