From custodian to the combine: Cards rookie's unlikely story to the NFL

Cardinals rookie Krishawn Hogan used to be a janitor at the Indianapolis Convention Center, which hosts the NFL Combine. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cardinals rookie Krishawn Hogan is prepared to do any job. He'll have to in order to make a roster that's loaded with receivers. Hogan is prepared to play anywhere on special teams. His former job prepared him for his current role.

"I went to school in Ohio my freshman year," says Hogan, an Indianapolis native. "When I decided to transfer I still owed the school (Walsh College) $2,000. I knew I had to get a job."

Hogan picked up graveyard shift work at the Indianapolis Convention Center. He worked 12 a.m. to 8 a.m., then would head off to take college classes, work a second job, and get up and do it all again. This spring, four years after mopping the floors at the Convention Center, Hogan walked the floors as a participant in the NFL Combine.

"The building is huge," said Hogan. "They'd tell you, 'Sweep the floor, mop this floor, break down this convention room.' I knew the combine was there but didn't realize you spent so much time in the Convention Center. For all of that to come full circle is kind of crazy."

Hogan didn't last long on the job and eventually enrolled at Marion University. He hit the weight room and finished his career as the school's all-time leader in receptions, yardage and touchdowns. Still, the NFL didn't call on draft day. He signed with the Cardinals as a free agent.

"It's been a long journey," said Hogan. "The main thing is just staying positive looking forward to the next day, not making the same mistakes."

On the day Hogan spoke with azfamily.com, he had jumped offsides in a practice. Bruce Arians started his post-practice media session sending a message the young rookie.

“Some guys won’t make the team because he can’t count to three,” said Arians, who’s been known to send a message to players through the media. “He’s real smart, that’s what ticks you off that he jumped offsides because he’s a very, very bright guy.”

Hogan and the Cardinals report to camp on July 21.

