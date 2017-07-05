You may have missing money you don't know about

There's more than $1.3 billion dollars considered unclaimed property at the Arizona Revenue Department. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Finding lost money is always a good feeling. But sometimes that money is a sizable amount and you never know it’s even there unless you look in right spots.

Eldon Fenner says these days, he has a lot of time to spend on the computer.

"We're both retired, have been for a number of years, enjoy it,” Fenner said.

And when he was surfing the web recently, he decided to go searching for some lost money.

“There's other people we've known that said, 'Hey, I forgot about this bank account or savings account', so we just got online and started typing, 'Do I have money?'" Fenner said.

"It said, 'Hey, we found you this and that and there's money out there all you have to do is send $1 but you have to give me your credit card,'" Fenner said.

Even though if was just a dollar, Fenner says he didn't like the idea.

"Well, that dollar could lead to $1,000 if they get your credit card number," Fenner said.

Fenner says he didn't know which sites were legit and he didn't want to chance it.

So, he contacted 3 On Your Side.

"There are a lot of scams out there and Mr. Harper, he's always saying, 'Watch out for the scammers cause they'll take your money,'" Fenner said.

3 On Your Side got a hold of the Arizona Department of Revenue, which is the official agency that oversees unclaimed money and property in this state.

That property is stored in this secure vault.

“There's more than $1.3 billion dollars considered unclaimed property,” said Ed Greenberg.

Greenberg is with the Revenue Department and showed 3 On Your Side video of unclaimed items.

Many of the items were recovered from abandoned or forgotten safety deposit boxes.

Everything from jewelry, to what appears to be collectible gold coins are kept in this vault waiting to be given to their rightful owners or heirs.

Greenberg says it’s easy to see if you have unclaimed property in here, or maybe money.

And you don't have to pay a nickel to get it like Fenner was asked to do.

“I think a person should proceed with caution because they should know that to make a claim for unclaimed property or to do a national search for potential unclaimed property, those are free,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg says Arizona and many other states work with a website called missingmoney.com.

By simply putting in your name and a state where you may have previously lived, the site will let you know if there is unknown money or unclaimed property.

“When you look at what makes up unclaimed property, it can range from old bank accounts to safety deposit contents to uncashed checks or wages to insurance policies. There are various things that can make up unclaimed property,” said Greenberg.

3 On Your Side showed Fenner how to do use the site. And he was happy to learn he had money in Florida.

"It's good to know we found something! Didn't cost a thing, which is good!" Fenner said.

By the way, the money we helped him find is less than a hundred dollars and it belonged to his deceased father but he's the rightful heir so after filling out some paperwork, the money will be mailed to him.

If you want to know if you have any money, go to www.missingmoney.com.

