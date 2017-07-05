SLIDESHOW: Man drives RV into neighbor's partially built swimming pool

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A man who was trying to get his RV out of the backyard of his Fountain Hills home rammed through the fence and crashed into his neighbor’s swimming pool, which was under construction.

APP USERS: Click here for photos

Click here for full story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.