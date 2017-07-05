Feds say AZ bribery scheme emerged from 'larger' FBI probe

Gary Pierce is accused of selling his vote to George Johnson for cash and real property. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The alleged bribery scheme involving a former state utility regulator and three others emerged from "larger and more intensive" FBI investigation that federal prosecutors are trying to keep quiet.

The disclosure of the "larger" investigation was made in court documents filed this week in the criminal cases against former Arizona Commission Chairman Gary Pierce, his wife and congressional staffer Sherry Pierce, lobbyist Jim Norton and the owner of Johnson Utilities George Johnson.

The documents provide no other details on the FBI probe.

Lawyers for the Pierces are demanding information on the FBI investigation be made available as they prepare for the Oct. 3 trial.

But U.S. attorneys have so far refused to release those details saying it could carry "serious negative effects on both this case and the other pending investigation."

All four defendants were indicted in May on federal conspiracy, bribery and mail fraud charges. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Johnson is accused of buying off Gary while he was on the commission with cash and real property in exchange for favorable votes.

Last year, Gary confirmed he was questioned by FBI agents who were looking into the 2014 election cycle.

At the same time, FBI agents also contacted Pinnacle West, the parent company of Arizona's largest power company, APS.

Federal prosecutors and the defense attorneys involved in this case either declined to comment or did not return phone calls seeking comment.

