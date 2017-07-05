Opioid crisis leads to 444 suspected cases

In the month since Gov. Doug Ducey declared a health crisis related to the abuse of opioids, there have 444 reported cases of suspected opioid overdoses.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is conducting research on the opioid crisis with real-time data.

The numbers show that from June 5 through June 29, 444 suspected opioid overdose cases were reported, 36 of them being fatal.

During the first week of research, studies found that at least 18 babies were born with what appeared to be drug-related withdrawal symptoms. Now, that number has increased to 36.

Here are some shocking numbers related to the Arizona opioid crisis.

325 doses of naloxone have been administered outside of the hospital to reverse overdoses; 160 of the naloxone kits were sent out in Week 1 of research

60 percent of those reported are male, 40 percent are female

8 percent of all reported cases are fatal

17,000 Arizona patients on opioid-related drugs rely on the state's version of Medicaid for treatment

The largest area of opioid-related incidents come from Maricopa County, followed by Pima county.

At least two Arizonans died of an opioid overdose every day in 2016, according to AZDHS.

