Best patios in Phoenix for chilling (must have misters!)

There’s nothing better than relaxing on a comfortable restaurant or bar patio with good friends, food and drinks.

It’s a little hard to do this time of year, but most patios in the Valley have misters that make you forget that we basically live on the sun.

We’ve put together a list of the best patios to relax on, have a cool cocktail or a bite to eat and let the desert heat be a distant memory.

O.H.S.O. Brewery – Paradise Valley

10810 N. Tatum Boulevard #126, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Let’s start out the list with Phoenix Magazine’s winner for Best Misters in their yearly ‘Best of the Valley’ awards.

O.H.S.O.’s Paradise Valley location is described as an oasis in the desert. The 250 misters that surround the covered patio create a barrier to protect patrons from the heat.

O.H.S.O. stands for Outrageous Homebrewer’s Social Outpost which seems to be a great description for the place. The patio boasts backyard games and comfortable seating paired with craft beers, craft spirits and American comfort food.

The brewery and distillery brews eight craft beers and they distill their own vodka, rum and gin.

O.H.S.O. has two other locations in Arcadia and North Scottsdale. Their hours vary by location. www.ohsobrewery.com/paradise-valley

Headquarters – Peoria

16041 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

This restaurant and sports bar has literally everything (almost). With 50 TVs inside and out, 32 taps and a sushi bar, it’s hard to go wrong.

The large patio is equipped with a mister system that might even make you chilly. It’s comfortable and not too cramped with high-top tables and a bar that connects the inside of the restaurant to the patio through a large garage door window.

And if you’re not into sports, the patio is located directly across from the Harkins movie theater so you can get a drink before your movie or just people watch.

Their vast menu has choices for everyone from sushi to burgers. And the sushi is actually really good.

Even the bar boasts a plethora of choices with over 30 beers on tap and some delicious signature cocktails. The casual atmosphere and variety of food and drinks makes Headquarters an easy choice for anyone.

Headquarters is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. www.headquartersaz.com

Pedal Haus – Tempe

730 S. Mill Avenue #102, Tempe, AZ 85281

If you’re looking for patio that has a little more than just TVs, look no further than Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe.

This patio is surrounded by a giant sculpture made of bicycle wheels and offers comfy chairs and benches. Customers can enjoy their brewed-on-site craft beers while playing cornhole and other backyard games outside.

Located right on Mill Avenue, Pedal Haus is in a prime location for people-watching. The inside of the restaurant has a more reserved vibe while the party happens outside on the patio.

Pedal Haus is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

www.pedalhausbrewery.com

Talavera – Scottsdale

Inside the Four Seasons resort, 10600 E. Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ, 85262

Moving on to fancier fare, we look to the Four Seasons resort’s Talavera restaurant. The restaurant specializes in seafood and steak, offering a contemporary twist to the common steakhouse.

The patio at Talavera offers sprawling views of Pinnacle Peak and the desert below. It’s a perfect getaway from the busy city life of Phoenix.

Talavera is on the expensive side, but if you want the experience without such a huge price tag, you can enjoy a drink at the bar and gaze upon the painting-like views or indulge in a dish of just dessert.

Talavera’s summer hours are Thursday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. www.talaverarestaurant.com

Welcome Diner – Downtown Phoenix

924 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix AZ, 85006

From super classy, we move on to super casual. The Welcome Diner has got to be one of the most unique restaurants in downtown Phoenix and the patio feels like hanging out in a friend's backyard.

The restaurant operates out of a 1940's Valentine Diner that was built in Kansas.

According to the Welcome Diner’s website, Valentine Diners were mass produced, mobile restaurants that were built and shipped to your location.

This Valentine Diner was originally located in Williams, Arizona but was moved to its current location in 1979. After renovations, it opened as the Welcome Diner in 2002 with a fun patio and delicious food.

The patio has that fun, casual backyard vibe and the diner offers Southern comfort food and signature cocktails.

Their hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. They are closed on Mondays. www.welcomediner.net

Any of these patios will satisfy the urge to relax outside, even in the heat. Let the cool cocktails and craft beer take you away.

