RV crashes into pool under construction at Fountain Hills home

A man who was trying to get his RV out of the backyard of his Fountain Hills home rammed through the fence and crashed into his neighbor’s swimming pool, which was under construction.

It happened at about 10:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards.

Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said nobody was injured.

The Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was over the scene and gave us a bird’s eye view of the RV in the empty pool.