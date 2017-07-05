Jaime's Local Love: Puff and Fluff Grooming and Pet Sitting

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Liz Illg has always been an animal lover with an entrepreneurial spirit.  She grew up in the Iowa and named her very first childhood pet Phoenix.

Illg always wanted to move to Arizona, and when she graduated high school, she packed up her bags for an education at ASU.

She earned her Bachelor’s in Business from Arizona State University and her Master’s in Education from Northern Arizona University.

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Loves]

She pursued a corporate job before returning back to her original love - animals.

Illg secured a business loan and Puff and Fluff Grooming and Pet Sitting was born. It is a full-service pet grooming spa.

Your pet can get a bath and brush, haircut or a la carte items such as nail trims. Pets get a spa treatment with each service, including a massage!

Puff and Fluff also offers pet sitting services and has a variety of locally made items in the shop like handmade dog bows and dog food. 

Jaime 

Uptown: 5835 N 16th Street. Suite D and E Phoenix, AZ 85016 | 602-266-5360 
Arcadia: 4730 E Indian School Road #213, Phoenix AZ 85018 | 602-955-3471
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puffandfluff/
Instagram: @puffandfluffspa
Website: www.puffandfluffspa.com 

Love pet stories and cuddly critters? Check out more in animal news our Critter Corner special section.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:55 GMT
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

  • Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:39 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:12:30 GMT
    Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >
    •   