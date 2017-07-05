Jaime's Local Love: Puff and Fluff Grooming and Pet Sitting

Liz Illg has always been an animal lover with an entrepreneurial spirit. She grew up in the Iowa and named her very first childhood pet Phoenix.

Illg always wanted to move to Arizona, and when she graduated high school, she packed up her bags for an education at ASU.

She earned her Bachelor’s in Business from Arizona State University and her Master’s in Education from Northern Arizona University.

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Loves]

She pursued a corporate job before returning back to her original love - animals.

Illg secured a business loan and Puff and Fluff Grooming and Pet Sitting was born. It is a full-service pet grooming spa.

Your pet can get a bath and brush, haircut or a la carte items such as nail trims. Pets get a spa treatment with each service, including a massage!

Puff and Fluff also offers pet sitting services and has a variety of locally made items in the shop like handmade dog bows and dog food.

Jaime

Uptown: 5835 N 16th Street. Suite D and E Phoenix, AZ 85016 | 602-266-5360

Arcadia: 4730 E Indian School Road #213, Phoenix AZ 85018 | 602-955-3471

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puffandfluff/

Instagram: @puffandfluffspa

Website: www.puffandfluffspa.com

Love pet stories and cuddly critters? Check out more in animal news our Critter Corner special section.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.