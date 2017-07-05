Wednesday, July 5

The Wildlife World Zoo: Valkyrie the Ferret and Zook the Laughing Kookaburra

Domestic Ferret Facts:

Range: Domestic form of the European Polecat

Habitat: Farmland and Forests

Diet: Carnivore (Dry kibble diet for domesticated ferrets)

Lifespan: 7-10 years

Interesting facts:

Sleep for 14-18 Hours a day, primarily Crepuscular Unlike their polecat ancestors, which are solitary animals, most ferrets will live happily in social groups. A group of ferrets is commonly referred to as a "business” When excited, they may perform a behavior commonly called the weasel war dance, characterized by a frenzied series of sideways hops, leaps and bumping into nearby objects. Despite its common name, this is not aggressive but is a joyful invitation to play. The name "Ferret" is derived from the Latin word for "Little Thief" Will "collect" small items Have scent glands that can produce a strong smell for scent marking (Like most mustelids) Males much larger than females Cousins the Black Footed Ferret were considered extinct in the wild in the 80's. They are one of Zoo's remarkable success stories, captive breeding programs have increased their wild populations to over 1000 individuals. They are still Endangered.

Laughing Kookaburra Facts:

Range: Australia

Habitat: Dry forests

Diet: Small insects, small mammals, reptiles, other birds

Lifespan: 20-25 years

Interesting facts:

Famed for their distinctive call, a "laughing" sound that is used for communication, territorial displays, and to announce good prey catches. First egg in a clutch is always a male, which will help strengthen the territorial call. Juveniles will stay with parents for up to two years. Males have a blue coloration on the sides of their wings and on their rump, females have a white coloration on the sides of their wings Their eyes are placed on the front of their face so they have to be cautious when hunting, they will either smack their prey side to side against an object or fly several feet in to the air and drop it to stun their meal Their call gets used in a lot of tropical settings in movies and shows even though they are found in dry forest/desert landscapes They mate for life Part of the king fisher family because of their short stout bodies and long pointed beaks but they are one of the only members that does not hunt over bodies of water Their eyes are fixed in their sockets to prevent dizziness when sitting in trees. They can focus on one object on a swaying tree branch without having to move their head

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Jaime's Local Love: Puff & Fluff

Puff and Fluff Grooming and Pet Sitting is locally owned in the Phoenix valley. They provide high quality service for your cats and dogs. They are a full-service grooming spa. Your pet can get a bath and brush, haircut or al carte items such as nail trims. They'll get a spa treatment with each service included with a massage.

Puff and Fluff also offers pet sitting services. They can stay with a pet sitter or they can come into your home as if you were still home. They make everything simple and convenient for you to schedule your pet’s services. You can call the shop, text or book online. Puff and Fluff has a team of professionals who love and care for your pet as if it was our own. They take pride in achieving the haircut you would like. They take customer service very highly. They are very transparent with our clients and keep you informed while your pets are in our care. They ask for feedback after every visit to ensure we are meeting the needs for their pets.

For more information, visit: http://www.puffandfluffspa.com/

Puff and Fluff Grooming

5835 N 16th Street Suite D Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: (602) 266-5360

Cross Streets: 16th Street and Bethany Home Road

Bungee workout going viral is from Chandler!

You may have seen the viral video on Facebook about a new trend in fitness. Turns out, the fitness movement is right here in the Valley!

For more information, visit: http://www.toughlotus.com/

Tough Lotus

3050 N Dobson Rd Suite 2 Chandler, AZ 85224

Phone: (480) 886-8823

El Panzon y Frida opens on Frida Kahlo's birthday In Scottsdale

The new restaurant's grand opening Thursday, July 6th will serve as the concept's official introduction to the community and will feature an array of complimentary tastes, libations and entertainment throughout the evening. El Panzon, a term of endearment used by Kahlo referring to her artist husband, Diego Rivera, means 'pot belly'. Each thoughtful dish is created by young up-and-coming Executive Chef, Paulina Martinez, who takes inspiration from Kahlo's journey and life's work. Guests are encouraged to don fun, bold and colorful dress attire.

The restaurant is open at 11am - 11pm Tuesday - Thursday, 11am - 1am Friday and Saturday, 11am - 9pm Sunday and features Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11am - 5pm with 50% bottles of wine and $15 bottomless mimosas. Throughout the summer, Social Lounging Happy Hour is extended from 3 - 8pm daily.

For more information, visit: http://elpanzonyfrida.com

El Panzon y Frida

7323 East Shoeman Lane

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 659-1544

*Free street parking and public parking in garage just north of El Panzon y Frida.

Hottest bikini body trends of the season

July 5th is National Bikini Day! On this day in 1946, Parisian fashion designer Louis Reard invented the female swimsuit now adorned by millions of women around the world. Many of us celebrate by all summer long wearing your favorite suit at a pool or the lake. Dr. Pablo Prichard of John C. Lincoln shares the hottest bikini body trends of the season.

Body Trends:

Breast Augmentation

Facial Rejuvenation with Lasers

Spider Vein Treatments

Brazilian Butt Lift

Cellulite Removal

For more information, visit: https://www.drprichard.com/

Advanced Aesthetic Associates

8900 East Raintree Drive #200

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: (480) 752-7874

24 Carrots Natural Café

24 Carrots Natural Cafe shares their cool, sweet vegan dessert with us. The cafe is located at 1701 E Guadalupe in Tempe.

Drink Pure

Smoothies and juices made with real, often organic & locally sourced, fruit and sweetened with just a touch of organic, locally produced agave- ahh, heaven! At 24 Carrots, we don't believe we're reinventing the wheel, just exercising restraint. If nature didn't make it, we don't include it. Fresh fruit & veggie juices, luscious and inventive smoothies, and gourmet loose-leaf teas. No ice creams, sorbets, chemicals, artificial preservatives, and artificial ingredients in our delicious concoctions- only pure juice in a cup; in fact, in a 100% compostable cup!

Eat Pure

Our tempting menu is crafted from scratch daily with the freshest, most wholesome ingredients we can get our hands on. Nibble guilt free on our delicious vegan pastries, pies and treats made using ripe seasonal fruits, organic flours, fat free cocoa, Madagascar organic vanilla, and lots of love. At 24 Carrots, we believe that what you leave off your menu (excessive salt, fat, sugar, artificial flavors & preservatives) is as important as what you choose to include. We invite you to come enjoy our inspired menu selections as we challenge the boundaries of conventional vegetarian & vegan cuisine!

Live Pure

24Carrots believes in fostering a symbiotic relationship with mother earth. We choose to ethically source our ingredients from farms using environmentally conscious principles and are proud supporters of our local farming community. 24 Carrots champions recycling and compositing by making sure all our packaging is made from sustainable, compostable resources or recyclable materials.

For more information, visit: www.24carrotsjuice.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/24Carrots

24 Carrots Natural Café

1701 E. Guadalupe Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85283

480-753-4411

