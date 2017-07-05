Pinal County Sheriff's Office releases new, free app to connect with community

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released a new and free mobile app to connect with members of the Pinal County community through their mobile devices. (Source: PCSO)

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released a new and free mobile app to connect with members of the Pinal County community through their mobile devices.

The app allows PCSO to disseminate emergency alerts, as well as post news about missing persons, traffic delays and public safety incidents.

In the event of an emergency, app users can receive immediate push notifications via their mobile device.

"The app provides an easy-to-use method for two-way communication between our office and community members," said Sheriff Mark Lamb in a news release. "It's a valuable tool for keeping safe."

Citizens with the app have the ability to send comments and crime tips - anonymously if wished - and place calls to PCSO with the touch of a button.

The app is available on Android, Windows or Apple and can be found by going to the app store and searching "Pinal County Sheriff's Office app".

PCSO said the app supports their office's commitment to engage with the community in a timely manner through all sorts of social media. News that is distributed through the app also can be set to automatically post on the department's social media accounts and distributed to the news media.

PCSO would like to remind everyone that the app is not meant to replace calling 911 for crimes and emergencies in progress. Those experiencing an emergency situation should call 911.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.