Phoenix police still searching for suspect in Circle K robbery

Phoenix police are asking for the public's help to find and identify the suspect in an April robbery at a Circle K at 21st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The robbery happened back on April 11 at around 1:20 a.m. Police say the suspected entered the Circle K and retrieved a garbage bag and walked into the employee area behind the counter.

The suspect then filled the garbage bag with cigarette packs from the display and left without paying for them.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male 20-25 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a slight mustache and goatee and multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Pick the tattoo that helps you identify burglar from 21st Ave/ West Van Buren area. 480-WITNESS 480-TESTIGO https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj pic.twitter.com/KjWOmsGfGf — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) July 2, 2017

VIDEO doesn't get better than this burglar from 21st Ave/ West Van Buren area. 480-WITNESS 480-TESTIGO https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj pic.twitter.com/6VyCBDcZtZ — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) July 3, 2017

