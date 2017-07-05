Helicopter grounded after drone spotted above Goodwin Fire

Officials grounded a firefighting helicopter after a drone flew above a forest fire in north-central Arizona.

Fire spokesman Kale Casey says the helicopter was the only aircraft used Tuesday morning in fighting the fire south of Prescott Valley. Casey wasn't sure if it remained grounded later Tuesday.

The incident follows the arrest last week of a Prescott Valley man after a drone flight above the same blaze during peak firefighting efforts last week. Multiple aircraft were grounded during what Casey says was a crucial time for containing the fire.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was 91 percent contained and has charred more than 40 square miles (103.6 sq. kilometers).

The last of thousands of residents who fled from the fire were able to return home Monday morning.

