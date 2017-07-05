Family of 5 safe after Phoenix home catches fire from fireworks

Phoenix fire believes the fire may have started from fireworks in a garbage can nearby. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family of five escaped safely after their Phoenix house caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix fire said the fire started in the back patio of the home near 51st Avenue and South Mountain Avenue, possibly from fireworks in a garbage can nearby.

The fire swiftly extended to the house, causing extensive damage to the back of the house.

Quick action by Phoenix firefighters helped limit the amount of damage to the inside of the house and attic.

Phoenix fire said a neighbor saw the flames and called 911.

None of the family members or firefighters were injured from the fire. It is unclear if the family will be displaced.

