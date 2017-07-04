Thieves caught stealing in gated community

He became a victim for the fourth time on Tuesday at his home near 20th Street and Bell Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Thieves were seen on surveillance camera stealing from a truck parked in a gated north Phoenix community.

"It's been an ongoing problem. The neighbors' cars have been broken into and homes burglarized," said Mark Trezise.

He became a victim for the fourth time on Tuesday at his home near 20th Street and Bell Road.

"They loaded my crate full of electrical boxes and junction boxes into their vehicle," he said.

His surveillance camera captured a black SUV pulling up to his home. A young man can be seen stealing electrical equipment from his truck bed.

"It doesn't matter that this is a gated community. I think the thieves feel bolder inside here because they know the police don't patrol inside," he said.

He values the stolen items at $500.

He doesn't recognize the SUV, but hopes someone will see it on TV and call in tips to the police.

