Police investigating homicide in north Phoenix

Police are investigating a homicide in north Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said a witness discovered a man’s body in a wash behind a building near 31st Avenue and Deer Valley Road at 12:30 p.m.

The victim’s body had evidence of trauma, police said.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or the victim’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.

