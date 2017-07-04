Police need tips on road rage shooter

Police need the public’s help to solve a road rage incident that ended in gunfire.

It happened June 1 around 7 p.m. on Interstate 10 in the westbound lanes near the Interstate 17 stack.

The victims were driving a newer white Honda Accord. They got into some type of road rage situation with a suspect driving silver Chevy Trailblazer.

“Situations on the road can become very frustrating for people and often time, whether it be a fender bump or they cut someone off, or in extreme cases something like this, tempers get the better of people,” said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild of the Phoenix Police Department and Silent Witness.

That's exactly what police say happened on June. The man driving the silver Trailblazer fired a gun at the two men in the Accord, hitting the passenger in the shoulder. His injuries were not life threatening.

“You never know what the person you're encountering has been through or is going through or what they're capable of. And whether it's property or a road rage situation simply back off, let the item go call the police and give all the information that you can to the police and let them do their job. It's not worth someone getting harmed,” said Rothschild.

The suspect was driving a mid-2000s silver Chevy Trailblazer with Arizona plates and tinted windows. That driver was last seen getting off the I-10 at the 35th Avenue exit. The victims ended up near 51st Avenue where they called for help.

Rothschild said sometimes people have information that can help in an investigation and they don’t even realize it.

“It's possible that somebody saw something occur and didn't realize what was occurring. It could have been very subtle. They’ll think, 'hey, I do know who that person is or this person bragged or I saw that vehicle get off.' Any of that information would be helpful."

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1000 reward for information in this case.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.

You remain completely anonymous.

