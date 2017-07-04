MCSO: Man's body recovered after drowning in Salt River

The body of a 43-year-old man was recovered Tuesday afternoon after he drowned in the Salt River, authorities said.

Authorities responded around 2 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at the Blue Point Bridge at the Salt River, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

When crews got there, they found people performing CPR on Nicasio Lopez. Firefighters took over until he was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO said Lopez was wading and trying to pick up a piece of trash from the river when the current forced him under water. He was at the river with his family.

A group of people then yelled saying they had found Lopez and called 911.

According to family members, he would go to the Salt River several times a year to pick up trash. He had been doing this for 17 years. He was in good health but didn't know how to swim, they said.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors.

MCSO called it a tragedy.

