LIST: Free splash pads in Phoenix

Phoenix residents don't have to go very far for an affordable cool-down. Families can enjoy any of these 10 splash pads for free this summer.

Altadena Park

3711 E. Altadena Avenue

Open May 28 to Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday (closed Sundays).

Civic Space Park

424 N. Central Avenue

Open May 28 to Oct. 1; Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., (closed Sundays).

Dust Devil Park

10645 West Camelback Road

Open May 23 to Oct. 1.

Edison Park

901 North 19th Street

Open May 28 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Francisco Highland Park

2702 E. South Mountain Ave.

Open May 28 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mountain Vista Park

13647 S. 50th Street

Open May 28 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Laveen Village Park

3146 W. Vineyard

Open May 28 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nuestro Park

1433 S. 9th St.

Open May 28 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pecos Park (Pecos Pool, Pecos Community Center)

17010 South 48th St.

Open May 28 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trailside Point Park

7215 W. Vineyard Road

Open May 28 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about Phoenix splash pads and parks click here.

