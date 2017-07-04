Mesa neighborhood offers support after woman targeted in terrifying break-in

A Mesa neighborhood is coming together after a terrifying attack on a homeowner. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Mesa neighborhood is coming together after a terrifying attack on a homeowner.

Surveillance video captured a man lingering at a woman’s doorstep Sunday afternoon near Dobson and Southern shortly before busting in with an ax.

“I just imagine what would it be like if that was my daughter, if that was my mother,” says neighbor Bryan Kirch.

He says he feels sorry for the young man who broke into the home, but wants his neighbor to know he is offering his support.

“We love you,” says Kirch.

“Ten men live in this house. It wouldn't have been good for him,” says Scott Davis, who lives in a transitional home across the street. “Not that we’re violent here, but this is not a house that would lay down for that.”

Davis says he and his roommate are keeping a lookout.

“Turn yourself in,” is Davis’ message to the suspect.

“Do the right thing. Nobody got hurt. You scared someone, maybe a little theft. Turn yourself in.”

The victim was not hurt and the suspect got away with some electronics.

Mesa Police Department was unable to say on a holiday whether the department has received any calls or tips related to the break-in.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

