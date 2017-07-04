Officials looking for armed road rage suspect

Officials are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot another person during a road-rage situation on Interstate 10.

On June 1, a suspect driving in a mid-2000s silver Chevy Trailblazer shot the victim in the shoulder after becoming involved in a road-rage incident.

The victim was in a newer white Honda Accord with tinted windows.

Two adult males were traveling westbound on I-10 from Interstate 17 when the incident occurred.

The suspect was also traveling westbound on I-10.

The suspect fired a silver semi-automatic handgun, hitting the passenger in the Honda in the shoulder.

The silver Chevy Trailblazer was last seen exiting at 35th Avenue.

Officials say they are looking an unknown black male, approximately 35 years old, with a bald head and round face.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

