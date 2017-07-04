D-backs 19th annual Inter-tribal tournament has 'big league' feel

The D-backs imprint on the community was on display recently as the organization hosted the 19th Annual Inter-tribal Youth Baseball and Softball Tournament. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Diamondbacks presence in the community has always been constant and at times ubiquitous. Baseball fields named after prominent players can be seen from Gilbert to Glendale and the organization is involved with dozens of local charities.

The D-backs imprint on the community was on display recently as the organization hosted the 19th Annual Inter-tribal Youth Baseball and Softball Tournament at the Salt River Recreation Ballfields.

The tournament is the only all-native tournament in the country. It boasts 79 teams and hosts players from multiple states. Boys and girls from age 9 through senior year in high school compete.

Teams that are fortunate enough to reach the championship game always get some “big league” perks.

The D-backs surprised players, coaches and fans with what the D-backs dub a "D-backs takeover."

Like a Major League Baseball tsunami, the team engulfs the championship field right before game-time with the sights and sounds of a real live D-backs game. Official organist Bobby Freeman pumps the keyboard while PA announcer Chuck Drago handles all in-game announcements.

Baxter and the Rally-Backs provided inspiration while players Robbie Ray and Jeremy Hazelbaker showed up to serve as the 2017 honorary coaches.

In this year’s Single-A championship game, the Guadalupe Yaquis defeated the Bears 5-4.

