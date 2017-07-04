No mystery about it, Surprise's Riddle can fly

Riddle is currently the third best vaulter in the country in his age group, under 20. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cole Riddle took down one of Arizona’s most revered records. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"The first time you do it and the first time you do it good, and the ball actually launches you up, it's pretty incredible. It scares you," says Cole Riddle, a recent graduate of Surprise’s Valley Vista High School.

Riddle took down one of Arizona’s most revered records. He broke the 27-year-old mark set by Tolleson’s Nick Hysong, of 17 feet 4 inches.

“I got new poles a few weeks before,” says Riddle. “Each meet I was breaking my record by a couple inches. I had a feeling it was going to happen soon, my coaches were telling me. I had all my friends there. The bar went up and I just felt really good that day.”

Riddle is currently the third-best vaulter in the country in his age group, under 20.

The man who’s record he broke is also his coach. Nick Hysong calls the Valley home and trains Riddle at his house during the week.

“I was excited. I was actually in Iowa for the Drake relays," says Hysong. “He sent me a quick text video to rub it in a little bit. We were excited and wish he could have gone a little higher.”

Hysong went to ASU and competed with the United States, winning a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. Riddle has a long way to go to catch his teacher, but he will follow in his footsteps next season.

“My next record is going to be the ASU record, my coach also has that record,” says Riddle with a smile.

The ASU record is 18 ½ feet.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.