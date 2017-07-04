McCain releases video honoring America

U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released an Independence Day video to honor America's service members and veterans.

McCain, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, has visited Afghanistan for many years on Independence Day to recognize and support those who are protecting the country.  

“For most Americans, the Fourth of July is a holiday spent at barbecues and fireworks displays," he said. "But it’s important to remember that we enjoy the freedom to do these very things because of the brave men and women who sacrificed to ensure our liberty. So today, I encourage all citizens to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by the millions of men and women that have given their lives to guarantee the liberty we celebrate on this holiday. And to America's active duty, reservists and guardsmen, as well as our veterans: thank you for answering your nation's call to serve. Your bravery, sacrifice and selfless service make us free.”

