McCain releases video honoring America

U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released an Independence Day video to honor America's service members and veterans.

McCain, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, has visited Afghanistan for many years on Independence Day to recognize and support those who are protecting the country.

“For most Americans, the Fourth of July is a holiday spent at barbecues and fireworks displays," he said. "But it’s important to remember that we enjoy the freedom to do these very things because of the brave men and women who sacrificed to ensure our liberty. So today, I encourage all citizens to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by the millions of men and women that have given their lives to guarantee the liberty we celebrate on this holiday. And to America's active duty, reservists and guardsmen, as well as our veterans: thank you for answering your nation's call to serve. Your bravery, sacrifice and selfless service make us free.”

This #IndependenceDay, we honor the men & women who have fought to preserve the liberty we celebrate this holiday. Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/gws8sIV1n2 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 4, 2017

It's always my special privilege to preside over the promotion & reenlistment of American troops serving in #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/KN96rGEc0z — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 4, 2017

Wonderful seeing so many outstanding American service members serving in #Afghanistan - we can't thank them enough for their sacrifice pic.twitter.com/kULcTdoQTP — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 4, 2017

Train, Advise, Assist Command-East welcomed Senators McCain, Graham, Whitehouse and Warren today to TB Gamberi for #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/nGQMlLnW0M — Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) July 4, 2017

There's no place I'd rather be on #IndependenceDay than with the brave men & women of our Armed Forces in #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/G8rA5fllpc — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 4, 2017

