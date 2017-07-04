Fire in Mesa neighborhood destroys RV

A fire in Mesa destroyed an RV in a residential area.

The incident occurred between in the area northeast of Center Street and McKellips Road.

Police are talking to neighbors about suspected causes of the fire but the investigation is still underway.

[SLIDESHOW: From the scene]

The Mesa Police Department has not reported any additional damages apart from the RV.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

It's not clear what sparked the fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.