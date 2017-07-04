SLIDESHOW: Arcadia 4th of July Parade

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Ryan Haarer, 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: Ryan Haarer, 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Arcadia Fourth of July Parade has been a tradition since 1996. Ryan Haarer was there for this year's event and snapped some amazing photos of all the patriotic fun. (Seriously, his pictures are fantastic. You have to click through them!)

APP USERS: Click/tap here for slideshow

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.