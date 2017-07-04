UPDATE: Goodwin Fire 93% contained

The Goodwin Fire that has been burning about 14 miles south of Prescott for more than a week is now 93 percent contained.

Since Monday's updates, the wildfire’s containment has increased 22 percent.

The fire has been fueled by chaparral trees and short grass and has scorched slightly more than 28,500 acres. Comparatively, that's bigger than Walt Disney World in Florida.

As the week progresses, there is the potential for thunderstorms with the best chances starting Thursday going into the weekend.

The community is currently preparing for potential post-fire flooding during this monsoon season.

"Large-scale wildfires dramatically alter the terrain and ground conditions," according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency fact sheet from Ready.gov. "Normally, vegetation absorbs rainfall, reducing runoff. However, wildfires leave the ground charred, barren, and unable to absorb water, creating conditions ripe for flash flooding and mudflow. Flood risk remains significantly higher until vegetation is restored—up to 5 years after a wildfire."

There will be a community meeting discussing monsoon season plans at Mayer High School at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Firefighters are continuing to suppress the fire by work through the northwest portion’s perimeters. They predict the fire will be completely contained in the next three days with minimal threat to the surrounding homes.

