Fourth of July temperatures are on the rise with a high of 112

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Mostly sunny and hot today with a high of 112.

Temperatures will increase a few degrees starting Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday morning through Friday night.

An increase in moisture later this week will bring a slight chance of dust and thunderstorms to the Valley starting Thursday night. 

