Camp Verde man sentenced to 3 years in prison for assault

A 26-year-old Camp Verde man who pleaded guilty to two charges of assault will spend the next 3.5 years in a federal prison.

Michael Randolph Garcia was sentenced Monday.

Garcia, a member of the Mesa Grande Band of Mission Indians, pleaded guilty on March 22, 2017, to charges stemming from two separate incidents -- one from 2013, the other from last year.

One count involved a dangerous weapon, the other involved strangling or suffocating. Both victims are members of the Yavapai Apache Nation.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department.

Garcia will be on a three-year supervised release following his time in prison.

